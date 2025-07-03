Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Fights For Dharma Against Bobby Deol As Aurangzeb

Hyderabad: The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit has been released and it is everything a Pawan Kalyan fan wished for. With the Power Star in the lead, it looks to be an epic action drama that is larger than life with emotional moments and some stunning visuals. Helmed by Krish and Jyothi Krishna, the period film is set during the Mughal Era and is releasing on 24 July 2024.

The trailer is about 3 minutes long and begins with an opening voiceover. The voiceover takes us back in the time when people were taxed to be a Hindu and from that injustice a warrior rose to protect Sanatan Dharma. That warrior is Veera Mallu portrayed by Pawan Kalyan, who travels from Golkonda to Delhi to confront the power of the Mughal empire.

The trailer introduces Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb who is a ruthless ruler and has control of the Koh-i-Noor diamond. His menacing look and intense screen presence make him a perfect match for Pawan's fiery Veera Mallu. The trailer has several action sequences like sword fighting, jumping off buildings, and brawling of Pawan Kalyan against Bobby Deol.

Pawan's take of Veera Mallu is one that combines strength and physicality, rebel soul and loving passion for dharma. Nidhhi Agerwal is impressive as Panchami and has more than a supporting part in Veera Mallu's mission. Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj also join the cast in significant roles.

After delays due to the pandemic and Pawan's commitments in a political capacity, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will finally hit the screens this month. The trailer has sufficiently built anticipation of what looks to be a large-scale cinematic perfection in celebrating bravery, justice and dharma.