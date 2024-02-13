Hari Hara Veera Mallu Shelved? Makers of Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol Starrer Set the Record Straight

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu cleared the air around reports of film being shelved. Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period drama is very much on track. In an official statement, the makers also promised releasing a promotional asset soon.

Hyderabad: Since its inception in 2020, Director Krish Jagarlamudi's ambitious project Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) has captured the attention of Pawan Kalyan fans. However, recent murmurs surrounding the film's fate suggested it might have been shelved, with speculations of the producer's son taking over. These whispers prompted the makers to step forward and address the concerns, clarifying that the project is still very much alive and kicking.

In a statement released by the film's team, they reassured fans that the high-end visual effects work is currently underway, hinting at an imminent promo release that promises to thrill audiences. The note also sheds light on the extensive work being done across various locations like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, emphasising the film's grand scale.

Set against the backdrop of the Mughal era, Hari Hara Veera Mallu narrates the tale of Veera Mallu, who is on a mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor from the Mughals. The casting journey itself has seen transformations, with Arjun Rampal initially slated to play Aurangazeb, later replaced by Bobby Deol. Similarly, Jacqueline Fernandez's departure led to Nargis Fakhri stepping into the role of Aurangazeb's sister, Roshanara. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal role.

Originally slated for release in 2022 and then 2023, the film encountered delays, leaving eager fans waiting for a confirmed release date. Despite setbacks, the commitment of the cast and crew to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience remains unwavering, promising viewers an adventure that transcends boundaries.

Read More

  1. OG teaser: On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, makers treat fans with intense first glimpse from gangster drama
  2. Sriya Reddy roped in for Pawan Kalyan starrer OG
  3. Massive fire engulfs major portions of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu sets

TAGGED:

Pawan KalyanHari Hara Veera MalluBobby Deol

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.