Hari Hara Veera Mallu Makers Thank AP Govt for Premiere Show Approval, Ticket Price Hike; Will Telangana Follow Suit?

Hyderabad: The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit, the much-anticipated period action drama starring actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a significant ticket price hike and special premiere shows.

Taking to social media, the team expressed thanks to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh for granting permission to hold paid premiere shows on July 23 and issuing the GO (Government Order) for revised pricing. "This timely support is a big boost in presenting this larger-than-life experience to our audience in the grandest way possible," the makers wrote.

According to the government memo issued by Home Principal Secretary Vishwajeet Kumar, the ticket price for the 9 p.m. premiere show on July 23 is permitted to increase by Rs 600 plus GST above the regular price. This translates to multiplex ticket prices potentially going up to Rs 885 for the premiere. Further, from July 24 to August 2, that is, the first ten days of the theatrical run, ticket prices can be increased as follows:

Multiplexes: Up to Rs 200 hike (plus GST)

Single-screen upper class: Up to Rs 150 hike (plus GST)

Single-screen lower class: Up to Rs 100 hike (plus GST)

This move comes in response to a formal request made by producer A.M. Rathnam to support the film's ambitious scale and production value. Meanwhile, Rathnam had also initiated efforts in Telangana to secure a similar ticket pricing revision for the film. He had met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to discuss the film's scale and historical relevance, and to formally request a hike in ticket rates in the state.

In a social media update, Rathnam labelled the passion project as "an epic set against the backdrop of the 17th century Mughal period," and noted that the revision of ticket price was important to realise the vision for a film of this scale. He thanked the CM for his time and encouragement and, as per media reports, an official application for a ticket price hike in Telangana has been made. With four days to go for the film's release, it is yet to be seen if Telangana government too approves of the price hike.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Jyothi Krishna and written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, is set in the 17th century and follows the tale of a heroic outlaw who rises against tyranny. The film is slated for a global release on July 24, 2025, after facing several delays due to extensive post-production work.

The movie stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Anupam Kher. MM Keeravani, known for his Oscar-winning work, has composed the music. The project is produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under Mega Surya Productions. This film also marks the third collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and the production house after Kushi (2001) and Bangaram (2004). With its scale, cast, music, and now a high-profile release strategy, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be a grand cinematic event.