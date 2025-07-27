ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection: Despite Big Opening, Pawan Kalyan's Film Struggles On Day 3

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu sees a big box office dip on Day 3, after a strong opening.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 27, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has not managed to maintain its strong opening momentum. Despite a solid start at the box office, the historical action drama has seen a sharp drop in collections over the weekend.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned only Rs 9.25 crore on Day 3 (Saturday), bringing the total three-day collection to Rs 64.75 crore across all languages. The film's preview collection was Rs 12.75 crore on Wednesday, then on its official release day on Thursday, it reported a stellar collection of Rs 34.75 crore. Despite this strong performance, the mixed reviews and unflattering word of mouth made for an enormous tumble on Friday of Rs 8 crore.

Although Saturday saw a slight rise of about 23 percent compared to Friday, the Rs 9.25 crore figure is still far below expectations for a big-budget film starring a political icon like Pawan Kalyan.

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu tells the story of a brave outlaw who rises against tyranny to fight for his people. The film is directed by Jyothi Krishna and stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, marking his return to cinema after taking on the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. It also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a significant role, and music by Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani.

Although the scale of the film, the cast, and the release in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam - has attracted quite a crowd, it has only managed to keep the audience for one day. With Sunday already likely to follow a similar path, the odds that the film can present a meaningful box office rebound seem dim. HHVM is Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam.

