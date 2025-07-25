Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Delivers Career-Best Opening Amid Mixed Reviews

Hyderabad: Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, Pawan Kalyan's long waited period epic, finally hit screens on July 24, 2025, following a couple of delays. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, Kalyan makes his return to films, as the rebel lead character, in a historical fantasy epic after a long absence from movies to focus on politics. Even though the film received a mixed reception from critics, it opened to a record response at the box office.

Box Office Performance & Occupancy

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 12.7 crore on its paid premiere day (Wednesday), followed by a solid Rs 31.5 crore on its official release day (Thursday), bringing the total India net collection to Rs 44.2 crore, making it the highest opener for Pawan Kalyan.

In terms of occupancy, the film saw a strong 57.39 percent average occupancy in Telugu-speaking regions, particularly in Hyderabad (66.75 pc) and Vijayawada (77 pc). The movie, on the other hand, struggled with other language markets as occupancy was 12.43 pc in Hindi, 9.96 pc in Kannada, 8.24 pc in Tamil, and 8.76 pc in Malayalam. The Telugu belt has definitely responded big time, but the film's footprint pan-India is limited at this time.

Comparison With Pawan Kalyan's Prior Openers

With a net of Rs 44.2 crore on day one, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has become the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan, ahead of:

Vakeel Saab (2021) - Rs 40.10 crore

Bheemla Nayak (2022) - Rs 37.15 crore

Bro (2023) - Rs 30.5 crore

The film's take emphasises the strength of the actor's fan following, and showcases the excitement surrounding the film, although it was delayed.

Competition and This Year's Telugu Releases

While impressive, HHVM falls short of the top Telugu opening of 2025, which is still held by Ram Charan's Game Changer with Rs 51 crore on day one. It still fared better than Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj (Rs 25.35 crore), Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 23 crore), and Dhanush's Kuberaa (Rs 14.75 crore). However, the film faces stiff competition in the coming days from Bollywood's Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday, as well as global blockbusters like Superman and The Fantastic 4: First Steps, which could dent its weekend momentum.

Plot and Cast

Set in 1684, Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit follows a fictionalised retelling of a rebellion against the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan plays Veera Mallu, an outlaw who orchestrates an early resistance movement. The film also features Nidhhi Agerwal as a devadasi named Panchami, Bobby Deol as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Varma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.Music is by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, and produced by Mega Surya Production.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has gotten a record-breaking opening, time will tell if it can sustain its earnings, plenty depends on word-of-mouth and weekend attendance. The mixed reviews, and average reception of content may work against it, however, Pawan Kalyan's mass appeal and the films grandeur may be enough to guide it through the first weekend, The film ends capping off by teasing a sequel, leaving the door open for a potentially larger narrative. It remains to be seen if Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be able to hold course against stiff competition, but for now, Pawan Kalyan has cemented his box office power once again.