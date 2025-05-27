ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hard Drive Of Prabhas And Akki-Starrer 'Kannappa' Goes Missing From Filmnagar Office In Hyderabad, Two Suspects Booked

After the hard drive arrived at the office in Filmnagar, office boy Raghu allegedly handed it to a woman named Charitha without informing anyone.

Published : May 27, 2025

Hyderabad: A hard drive containing important content from the upcoming multi-starrer film 'Kannappa' has reportedly gone missing, forcing the movie's executive producer to lodge a police complaint.

According to Filmnagar police, Reddy Vijaykumar, executive producer of Twenty Four Frames Factory Private Limited, lodged a complaint mentioning that the hard drive was dispatched by HIVE Studios in Mumbai, to his office in Filmnagar via DTDC courier. The parcel arrived on Sunday (May 25) and was received by an office boy named Raghu, Vijaykumar stated in the complaint.

However, instead of informing the concerned team or handing it over to the designated authorities, Raghu allegedly gave the hard drive to a woman named Charitha. Since then, both Raghu and Charitha have been missing, the complaint added.

Owing to their mysterious disappearance, Vijaykumar suspects there has been a foul play. He alleged that the duo may have acted with malicious intent to sabotage the project, possibly under influence from some outsider.

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case and started an investigation to trace both the suspects.

On March 1, the makers of Kannappa had released the second teaser of the mythological drama based on the legendary story of Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu, the lead character, stars as Thinnadu, while other big names like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal make for a star-studded ensemble. Akki plays Lord Shiva, Prabhas portrays the divine guardian Rudra, while Kajal Aggarwal plays Goddess Parvati.

