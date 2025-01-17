ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Harassment of Art and Artist': Kangana Ranaut Reacts to SGPC Halting Emergency's Release in Amritsar Theatre

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to protests and ban proposal on Emergency in Punjab, calling it 'harassment' and labeling claims about the film as 'propaganda.'

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to SGPC Halting Film's Release in Amritsar Theatre
Kangana Ranaut Reacts to SGPC Halting Film's Release in Amritsar Theatre (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut finally addressed the demand for the ban against her latest venture Emergency in an X post. The film was released in theatres on January 17 across India, however, it was marred by protests in Amritsar. This comes after the Sikh body (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) SGPC alleged the film portrays Sikhs in a bad light.

The Queen actor took to social media on Friday to express her discontent with the ban call surrounding her movie. Ranaut claimed that the protests were part of a larger campaign to tarnish her image and harm her film. "This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab, many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened," Ranaut wrote in her X post.

She further stressed that she respects all religions, and is more so inclined towards Sikhism having grown up in Chandigarh. She went on to dub the protests as propaganda aimed at spreading misinformation to 'harm her film' and tarnish her image.'

Emergency, which is a biographical drama based on the life and journey of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has glimpses of the sensitive 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The controversy revolves around members of the SGPC raising objections to the film's portrayal of historical events, particularly relating to the Sikh community. They accused films like Emergency of twisting facts for dramatic effect, claiming that such portrayals damage the country's unity.

Read More

  1. Emergency Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Kangana Ranaut's Film Surpass Her Lowest Opener Tejas?
  2. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Actor Out Of ICU; He 'Walked In Like a Lion' Drenched in Blood; One Detained; Kareena's Statement and More
  3. Paatal Lok Season 2 X Review: Is Jaideep Ahlawat's Second Installment Better Than the First? Read on to Know

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut finally addressed the demand for the ban against her latest venture Emergency in an X post. The film was released in theatres on January 17 across India, however, it was marred by protests in Amritsar. This comes after the Sikh body (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) SGPC alleged the film portrays Sikhs in a bad light.

The Queen actor took to social media on Friday to express her discontent with the ban call surrounding her movie. Ranaut claimed that the protests were part of a larger campaign to tarnish her image and harm her film. "This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab, many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened," Ranaut wrote in her X post.

She further stressed that she respects all religions, and is more so inclined towards Sikhism having grown up in Chandigarh. She went on to dub the protests as propaganda aimed at spreading misinformation to 'harm her film' and tarnish her image.'

Emergency, which is a biographical drama based on the life and journey of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has glimpses of the sensitive 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The controversy revolves around members of the SGPC raising objections to the film's portrayal of historical events, particularly relating to the Sikh community. They accused films like Emergency of twisting facts for dramatic effect, claiming that such portrayals damage the country's unity.

Read More

  1. Emergency Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Kangana Ranaut's Film Surpass Her Lowest Opener Tejas?
  2. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Actor Out Of ICU; He 'Walked In Like a Lion' Drenched in Blood; One Detained; Kareena's Statement and More
  3. Paatal Lok Season 2 X Review: Is Jaideep Ahlawat's Second Installment Better Than the First? Read on to Know

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EMERGENCY FILM CONTROVERSYSGPC BAN ON EMERGENCYKANGANA REACTS ON EMERGENCY BANENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR KANGANA RANAUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.