'Harassment of Art and Artist': Kangana Ranaut Reacts to SGPC Halting Emergency's Release in Amritsar Theatre

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut finally addressed the demand for the ban against her latest venture Emergency in an X post. The film was released in theatres on January 17 across India, however, it was marred by protests in Amritsar. This comes after the Sikh body (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) SGPC alleged the film portrays Sikhs in a bad light.

The Queen actor took to social media on Friday to express her discontent with the ban call surrounding her movie. Ranaut claimed that the protests were part of a larger campaign to tarnish her image and harm her film. "This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab, many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened," Ranaut wrote in her X post.

She further stressed that she respects all religions, and is more so inclined towards Sikhism having grown up in Chandigarh. She went on to dub the protests as propaganda aimed at spreading misinformation to 'harm her film' and tarnish her image.'

Emergency, which is a biographical drama based on the life and journey of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has glimpses of the sensitive 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The controversy revolves around members of the SGPC raising objections to the film's portrayal of historical events, particularly relating to the Sikh community. They accused films like Emergency of twisting facts for dramatic effect, claiming that such portrayals damage the country's unity.