Happy Birthday to the Pillar of My Life: Pragathi Wishes Hubby Rishab Shetty with Unseen Video - Watch

Hyderabad: Kantara fame actor Rishab Shetty turned a year older on July 7. The actor's wife Pragathi Shetty shared an adorable video on the special occasion along with a heartfelt note wishing him on his birthday. The two got married on February 9, 2017, and have been blessed with two kids.

Taking to Instagram, Pragathi wrote how she draws strength from the actor-director. She also added that she feels grateful to have him in her life. The video caption read: "Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life. I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day. I am grateful to God every day for us being together."

She further added: "Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world. Love you." The birthday video encapsulates special moments from Rishab's life. In the video, the Sandalwood star can be seen enjoying heartwarming moments with his family, friends, wife and kids.

Meanwhile, Rishab is occupied with Hombale Films' prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The makers released a first-look teaser for the upcoming film in November 2023. The film depicts the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to cleanse the village of evil.