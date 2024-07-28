ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happy Birthday to the Phenomenal Dhanush: Kubera Team Generates Buzz with New Poster Release on Actor's Special Day

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

Makers of Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera dropped a new poster to commemorate his birthday on Sunday. The poster from Sekhar Kammula directorial shows Dhanush in a raw avatar, exposing his vulnerability skilfully.

Kubera Team Generates Buzz with New Poster on Dhanush's Birthday
Kubera Team Generates Buzz with New Poster on Dhanush's Birthday (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Raayan, Dhanush's most recent film, is doing incredibly well in theatres. Apart from Raayan's positive box office reception, fans of the actor have another reason to celebrate as Dhanush turns 41 today. To mark the special day, the makers of his upcoming film Kubera dropped a new poster featuring the two-time National Film Award Winner.

Dhanush and filmmaker Sekhar Kammula have come together for the film Kubera. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote: "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraja sir! Here’s to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera!" It shows Dhanush as both strong and vulnerable.

With his raw acting skills, the poster masterfully conveys Dhanush's humility. For Dhanush, who gives an incredibly genuine performance each time, it's a first-of-its-kind role. With a fantastic cast and team that includes several National Award winners, Sekhar Kammula's Kubera has been successful in generating a lot of hype.

Jim Sarbh and Akkineni Nagarjuna play important roles in the high-budget social drama, which features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Kubera is produced in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi as a multilingual film by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film's soundtrack features Devi Sri Prasad's distinctive touch as the music director.

Despite the buzz, the makers have been tight-lipped about the film's plot. A lot about the film has been kept under wraps, with the release date not yet out. With Kubera, Dhanush marks his first collaboration with Jim, Rashmika, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula.

