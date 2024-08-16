'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, August 16. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle to express her love and admiration for him on his special day. She shared a heartfelt post that featured then-and-now photos showcasing the couple's enduring romance. The images presented a beautiful timeline of their vacations in Greece, capturing moments from 2007 and 2024.

The first slide is a nostalgic image from their trip to the Parthenon in Greece back in 2007. The second photograph, taken at the same location, reflects their recent visit, highlighting how time has beautifully shaped their relationship. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Parthenon 2007. Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought? As they say must keep growing, which we did and quite well…"

The love story of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor began in 2007 while they were filming the movie Tashan. After a few years of dating, they solidified their bond by marrying in 2012. Their family grew with the arrival of their son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by the birth of their second son, Jeh, in 2021.

In addition to their personal life, the couple has collaborated on various films, including Omkara, Tashan, and Roadside Romeo, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. Kareena Kapoor's last appearance was in the film Crew, alongside co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Saif Ali Khan is anticipated to star in upcoming projects, including Devara and Jewel Thief.