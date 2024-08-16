ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan turned 54 on August 16. His wife, Kareena Kapoor dropped a heartfelt social media post on his special day, that featured then-and-now photos from their trips to Greece, capturing their enduring love.

'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, August 16. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle to express her love and admiration for him on his special day. She shared a heartfelt post that featured then-and-now photos showcasing the couple's enduring romance. The images presented a beautiful timeline of their vacations in Greece, capturing moments from 2007 and 2024.

The first slide is a nostalgic image from their trip to the Parthenon in Greece back in 2007. The second photograph, taken at the same location, reflects their recent visit, highlighting how time has beautifully shaped their relationship. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Parthenon 2007. Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought? As they say must keep growing, which we did and quite well…"

The love story of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor began in 2007 while they were filming the movie Tashan. After a few years of dating, they solidified their bond by marrying in 2012. Their family grew with the arrival of their son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by the birth of their second son, Jeh, in 2021.

In addition to their personal life, the couple has collaborated on various films, including Omkara, Tashan, and Roadside Romeo, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. Kareena Kapoor's last appearance was in the film Crew, alongside co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Saif Ali Khan is anticipated to star in upcoming projects, including Devara and Jewel Thief.

READ MORE

  1. Bollywood Stars Celebrate India's Bronze Medal in Men's Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024
  2. From Kareena, Deepika to Mahesh Babu: Celebs Cheer as Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024
  3. Saif Ali Khan Birthday Treat: Devara Makers All Set to Drop Bhaira Glimpse at THIS Time

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, August 16. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle to express her love and admiration for him on his special day. She shared a heartfelt post that featured then-and-now photos showcasing the couple's enduring romance. The images presented a beautiful timeline of their vacations in Greece, capturing moments from 2007 and 2024.

The first slide is a nostalgic image from their trip to the Parthenon in Greece back in 2007. The second photograph, taken at the same location, reflects their recent visit, highlighting how time has beautifully shaped their relationship. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. Parthenon 2007. Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought? As they say must keep growing, which we did and quite well…"

The love story of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor began in 2007 while they were filming the movie Tashan. After a few years of dating, they solidified their bond by marrying in 2012. Their family grew with the arrival of their son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by the birth of their second son, Jeh, in 2021.

In addition to their personal life, the couple has collaborated on various films, including Omkara, Tashan, and Roadside Romeo, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. Kareena Kapoor's last appearance was in the film Crew, alongside co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Saif Ali Khan is anticipated to star in upcoming projects, including Devara and Jewel Thief.

READ MORE

  1. Bollywood Stars Celebrate India's Bronze Medal in Men's Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024
  2. From Kareena, Deepika to Mahesh Babu: Celebs Cheer as Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024
  3. Saif Ali Khan Birthday Treat: Devara Makers All Set to Drop Bhaira Glimpse at THIS Time

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAIF ALI KHANKAREENA KAPOORKAREENA KAPOOR ON SAIF ALI BIRTHDAYSAIF KAREENA GREECE PHOTOSSAIF ALI KHAN BIRTHDAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.