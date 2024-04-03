Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life: Allu Arjun Wishes Son Allu Ayaan on Completing Ten Years

Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun celebrated his son Ayaan's tenth birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The Pushpa star referred to his son as the love of his life. The actor's son Allu Ayaan turned 11 on April 3, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Allu shared a picture of Ayaan relaxing and enjoying music while seated in an aeroplane. "Happy birthday to the love of my life, #Allu Ayaan, completing 10 years," the actor wrote alongside the adorable picture. Not just the actor, but his wife also shared a post in which we can see Ayaan thrilled to celebrate his birthday. In a countdown video that Allu's wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, shared we see him bouncing with enthusiasm.

In the most recent update, Allu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with his family. The actor is back in India after unveiling his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai. He took the opportunity to spend some quality time with his wife and kids in Dubai. On his return, he was seen holding the hands of the birthday boy, while his wife Sneha and daughter Arha followed them. Allu was spotted in an all-black look, while Ayaan opted fro an all-white ensemble.

The actor's wife has been very active in giving her social media fans a sneak glimpse of the exotic location, even though he hasn't posted about his whereabouts in the City of Gold. Sneha shared glimpses of Dubai museum on her Instagram Story. For the unversed, Allu Arjun will be turning 42 on April 8, and as per reports, makers of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule are keen on dropping a major update on the same day. The makers on Tuesday announced to release the teaser for the actor's eagerly anticipated film Pushpa 2 on the actor's 42nd birthday.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting to see their preferred actor from the upcoming film. Pushpa: The Rule, which is directed by Sukumar, will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. Apart from Allu, the film features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in key roles.