Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Did you Know that cities in Ohio and US Celebrate Melody Queen with Special Days?

Hyderabad: Today marks the birthday of one of India's most celebrated playback singers, Shreya Ghoshal. Known for her enchanting voice and unmatched versatility, Shreya continues to mesmerise millions of fans around the world. From her humble beginnings in Kota, Rajasthan, to becoming one of the finest voices in Indian cinema, her journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Born on March 12, 1984, in a Bengali Brahmin family, Shreya's love for music blossomed at a young age. She started learning the harmonium under her mother's guidance at the tender age of four. Her parents, recognising her potential, enrolled her in formal music lessons with Mahesh Chandra Sharma, where she mastered Hindustani classical music.

Winning A Reality Show: First Step Towards Her Singing Career

Shreya's breakthrough came when she participated in the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV, where she was spotted by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali, impressed by her talent, offered her the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lend her voice to Aishwarya Rai's character in his iconic film Devdas (2002).

Her maiden song Bairi Piya instantly became a chartbuster, landing her not just the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer but also her first National Award. What followed were collaborations with top music composers like A.R. Rahman, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal-Shekhar, Pritam, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and many others.

A Voice Across Borders

Shreya's influence extends far beyond Hindi cinema. She has lent her voice to songs in numerous languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bhojpuri. Some of her notable works include songs in films like Jism (2003), Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Ghajini (2008), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Bajirao Mastani (2015).

National Awards and Global Recognition

By the time Shreya turned 25, she had already achieved what most singers only dream of, which is winning not one, but three National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. These accolades came for her iconic performances in Devdas (2002), Paheli (2005), and Jab We Met (2007), making her the youngest singer to win three National Awards in such a short time.

Her exceptional contributions to Indian music earned her numerous awards, including five National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards, and nine Filmfare South Awards. She has also received recognition from various state governments, including the Kerala State Film Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award. In 2017, Shreya became the first Indian singer to have her wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi.

In addition to the accolades, Shreya's remarkable achievements include having special days dedicated to her in Ohio and the US. The city of Cincinnati declared July 24, 2015, as 'Shreya Ghoshal Day,' and in 2024, Austin, Texas, followed suit by proclaiming June 15 as 'Shreya Ghoshal Day.'

Read More