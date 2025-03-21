ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: A Look At The Actor's Bollywood Journey, Personal Life, Net Worth, And More

Actor Rani Mukerji turns 47 today. From debuting with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat to delivering blockbusters, she remains a celebrated star.

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: A Look At The Actor's Bollywood Journey, Personal Life, Net Worth, And More
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji celebrates her 47th birthday today, March 21, 2025. Known for her exceptional acting prowess and strong screen presence, Rani has established herself as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She continues to shine in the industry, delivering remarkable performances even after decades in the film world.

Rani Mukerji's Bollywood Journey

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut in 1996 with the Bengali film Biyer Phool, directed by her father, Ram Mukherjee. In the same year, she stepped into Bollywood with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, where she portrayed a rape survivor seeking justice. Though the film starred Shadaab Khan (son of veteran actor Amjad Khan, famous for his role as Gabbar in Sholay), it was Rani's powerful performance that grabbed everyone's attention.

Her breakout role came in 1998 with Ghulam, where she starred alongside superstar Aamir Khan. The movie became a superhit, and she had an even bigger song in it titled Aati Kya Khandala, which turned into an instant chartbuster.

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: A Look At The Actor's Bollywood Journey, Personal Life, Net Worth, And More
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji (Photo: IANS)

Blockbusters with Bollywood's Three Khans

Rani Mukerji is among the few actors who have delivered blockbuster films with all three leading Khans of Bollywood:

With Shah Rukh Khan - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

With Aamir Khan - Ghulam, Talaash

With Salman Khan - Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Baabul

Apart from these, her performances in Hum Tum, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Mardaani, Hichki, and Nayak have been widely appreciated.

Personal Life and Net Worth

In 2014, Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra, the chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's largest production houses. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015.

According to reports, Rani's personal net worth is Rs 206 crore, and she charges around Rs 7 crore for every film. Meanwhile, her husband, Aditya Chopra, is one of the wealthiest film producers in India, with an estimated net worth of Rs 7,200 crore.

Upcoming Projects

Following the triumphant reception of Mardaani and Mardaani 2, Rani is all geared up for Mardaani 3, where she will once again portray the fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani's fans are already looking forward to her next powerful act.

