Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: A Look At The Actor's Bollywood Journey, Personal Life, Net Worth, And More

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji celebrates her 47th birthday today, March 21, 2025. Known for her exceptional acting prowess and strong screen presence, Rani has established herself as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She continues to shine in the industry, delivering remarkable performances even after decades in the film world.

Rani Mukerji's Bollywood Journey

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut in 1996 with the Bengali film Biyer Phool, directed by her father, Ram Mukherjee. In the same year, she stepped into Bollywood with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, where she portrayed a rape survivor seeking justice. Though the film starred Shadaab Khan (son of veteran actor Amjad Khan, famous for his role as Gabbar in Sholay), it was Rani's powerful performance that grabbed everyone's attention.

Her breakout role came in 1998 with Ghulam, where she starred alongside superstar Aamir Khan. The movie became a superhit, and she had an even bigger song in it titled Aati Kya Khandala, which turned into an instant chartbuster.

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji (Photo: IANS)

Blockbusters with Bollywood's Three Khans

Rani Mukerji is among the few actors who have delivered blockbuster films with all three leading Khans of Bollywood: