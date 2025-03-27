Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Beyond The Superstar - Meet The Girl's Dad, Loving Husband, And Spiritual Person

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today, on March 27, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting a special treat from the actor. Known for his powerhouse performances, grounded nature, and deep-rooted family values, Ram Charan has evolved from a celebrated actor to a devoted family man and a spiritual individual. This year, his birthday brings double the excitement - not just for his fans, who are anticipating major updates on his upcoming film RC16, but also for the glimpse he continues to offer into his personal life as a father and husband.

RC16 Title and First Look to be Out on Ram Charan's Birthday

Ram Charan, who was last seen in Game Changer, is gearing up for his next movie, tentatively titled RC16, which is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie is touted to be a rural sports-based drama that promises to showcase Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar. The RC16 makers have planned an exciting surprise for Ram Charan's birthday.

On March 27 at 9:09 AM, the makers will unveil the official title and first look of the movie. The team teased the announcement of the movie's first look with a poster, stating that it will feature an intense/rebellious character. The announcement read, "Grit, power, and an untamed spirit from the rural lands. #RC16 TITLE & FIRST LOOK out tomorrow at 9.09 AM."

While there are strong rumours suggesting the film's title is Peddhi, all eyes are set on the official confirmation tomorrow. The film also has Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a cameo role. Shivarajkumar recently completed a crucial schedule shot in Hyderabad, which apparently has pivotal portions that anchor the film.

The cast also boasts Jhanvi Kapoor, who is paired with Ram Charan after her successful Telugu film debut in Devara, and the veteran star Jagapati Babu in a key performance. The film features the musical genius AR Rahman composing songs for the film, while Netflix has locked in the digital rights, which raise the bar in anticipation of the larger-than-life film.

Doting Father to Klin Kaara

While fans know Ram Charan as a superstar on-screen, those close to him know his favourite role, which is being a father to his daughter, Klin Kaara. Born in June 2023, Klin Kaara has completely transformed Ram Charan's world. The actor has previously opened up about how fatherhood has changed his perspective on life.

In a conversation with a newswire, Ram Charan shared how the initial months after Klin's birth were filled with responsibility but not an immediate emotional connection. It was only as she grew older and began recognising and interacting with him that everything changed. "During the first six months, I felt nothing except responsibility. But now, when she misses me or smiles at me, I feel left out if I'm not around her. My world revolves around her," he revealed.

The actor is so smitten with his daughter that he has reorganised his work schedule to ensure he is home by 6 pm every day. "I've worked hard for 15 years. Now, I want to be present for every moment with Klin. I tell my producers that this is how it is going to be," he said. From attending swimming classes to feeding her daily, Ram Charan takes pride in being a hands-on father. "I have some superpower when it comes to feeding her," he stated.

Ram Charan and Upasana's Partnership

Any account of Ram Charan's story would be incomplete without considering the presence of his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Upasana Kamineni Konidela is a successful businesswoman and Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life. She has always struck a balance between her aspirations as a wife and a supporter, and now as a mother.

In an interview with a newswire, Upasana addressed whether she feels overshadowed by her husband's towering celebrity status. She said, "I learnt that there is so much beauty in being that person for him. He is that for me, and that support is really important. When you shine, there are so many things you are going through, and you need that one person to fall back on."

Upasana also spoke about their decision to have a child at the right time. "If women choose to have a career over having babies, they would not have to live off pocket money. When you are ready to have kids and wealthy enough to do so, it will help women and the country to progress. I saved my eggs too, and I am proud to say Ram and I made a choice to have a child when we were in a comfortable space," she explained.

Ram Charan, who too was present in the interview, echoed this sentiment, mentioning that Upasana's identity goes far beyond being a "star wife." "Upasana is definitely not just a star wife, she surpasses that label with many roles. Her success extends beyond just the glittering realms of fame. Whether it's with our family at home or contributing significantly to her philanthropic projects, she excels in all roles due to her unwavering commitment and deep-rooted family values," he said.

The couple, who married in 2012, have become a symbol of mutual respect and partnership, striking a balance between their personal and professional lives.

Ram Charan's Spiritual Journey

In addition to his cinematic and personal life, Ram Charan is known for his spiritual side. Each year, he participates in the Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day observance of fasting and spiritual practice before travelling to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

During this sacred observance, devotees wear black, blue, or saffron attire, remain barefoot, and abstain from worldly pleasures. Ram Charan's commitment to this tradition reflects his humility and dedication to his spiritual beliefs. Despite his hectic schedule, he ensures that this annual pilgrimage remains a cornerstone of his life.

For Ram Charan, the Ayyappa Deeksha is not just a ritual; it's a time for self-reflection and grounding. His ability to maintain such a rigorous spiritual practice while managing his career and family speaks volumes about his discipline and values.