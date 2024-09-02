ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happiest Birthday to Our Power Star: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Pawan Kalyan on Special Day

Ram took to social media to wish Kalyan, referring to him as "Power Star" and praising his strength, dedication, and compassion. Charan emphasised Kalyan's unwavering commitment to social justice and his efforts to uplift the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh. "Your selfless acts and leadership continue to inspire many," Charan wrote, wishing God bless the veteran actor with continued strength and guidance.

Hyderabad: Actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda showered birthday greetings on power star Pawan Kalyan in heartfelt posts shared on social media on Tuesday. Tollywood's power star turned 56 on September 2, 2024. Ram Charan expressed deep respect for the megastar, while his father Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture lauding the actor's political vision. Tollywood actors Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda also extended warm birthday greetings as the power star turned a year older.

Taking to X, the RRR actor wrote: "Happiest Birthday to our Power Star @PawanKalyan garu ! Your strength, dedication, and compassion for those in need have always inspired me and many others too I am sure. Your selfless acts, your leadership, the dedicated focus on addressing the needs of the people advocating for social justice and striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh is incredibly inspiring!! May God continue to guide and bless and give you more strength.."

On similar lines, Chiranjeevi highlighted the significance of this particular birthday, equating Kalyan's role in AP politics to that of a torchbearer in ethical leadership. Chiranjeevi praised the Janasena party leader for his honesty, stability, and commitment to political ethics, emphasising the urgent need for such leadership in the current times. "We need a leader like you these days," Chiranjeevi remarked, expressing hope for transformative changes under Kalyan’s leadership.

Chiranjeevi's X post in Telugu read: "Kalyan Babu... Every year you have a birthday. But, this birthday is very special. At a time when the people of Andhra want a desirable leader in their life to bring great changes, he came as the eldest child of their family. They invited you into their lives as a leader with ethics, honesty, stability, and commitment to politics. We need a leader like you these days. Miracles must happen. All the people of Andhra along with me believe that only you can do it. Happy Birthday Dear."

Joining the chorus was Vijay Deverakonda- who took to his Instagram handle to wish the superstar on his 56th birthday. Sharing a picture of Kalyan in a police uniform, the Kushi actor wrote: "Happy Birthday sir. Sending you my best wishes, love and respect." Actor Allu Arjun also shared heartfelt wishes for Pawan Kalyan on his X handle. Allu posted: "Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu"

Vijay Deverakonda wishes actor Pawan Kalyan on his birthday (Instagram)

On the professional front, Ram will be next seen in Game Changer opposite Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. He will be playing an IAS officer in the political thriller helmed by Shankar Shanmugam. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is slated to appear in the highly anticipated film Vishwabhara. The Tollywood megastar will share screen space with Trisha Krishnan in the socio-fantasy film.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will be seen in OG. Fans of the actor waited impatiently for any updates on the film on the actor's birthday, however, the makers on their official handle of DVV entertainments informed the cancellation of any promotional material on OG given the flood situation in the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.