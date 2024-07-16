Happy Birthday My Love: Vicky Kaushal Shares Pictures of 'Favourite Part of Life' with Wife Katrina Kaif on Her Special Day

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal seldom posts about his personal life but when he does, it is worth the wait. However, the Bad Newz actor was bound to post today, July 16, as it is his lovely wife Katrina Kaif's birthday. Bollywood actor Katrina turned 40 on Tuesday.

Eagled-eye fans have been waiting impatiently for Vicky's post for his wife. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a string of adorable pictures, from their wedding to random outings, with a heartfelt note. Sharing the candid pictures, Kaushal wrote: "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

Earlier, during the promotions of Bad Newz, Kaushal was asked about his plans for Kaif's birthday. Talking to media, the Masaan actor revealed that he looks forward to spending some quality time together with her. He stated that the two have been busy with work commitments and need to just enjoy each others company, hinting at an intimate celebration.

"It's a special day, I will rush back to celebrate her birthday, so the idea is to spend quality time. Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai ( I have been busy promoting my film since a while now) and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together," he said.

The two met at Zoya Akhtar's party for the first time and that's where the love story began. After secretly dating for a couple of years, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.