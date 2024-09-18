'Happy Birthday My Everything': Nayanthara Wishes Husband Vignesh Shivan With Tender Kiss As He Turns 39

Hyderabad: Superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan are once again stealing hearts online. After their charming moments at SIIMA 2024, Nayanthara took to social media to celebrate Vignesh’s 39th birthday, sharing a collection of romantic pictures that have fans swooning. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

In her heartfelt post, Nayanthara included several affectionate photos, one showing her kissing Vignesh and another capturing him kissing her forehead. Alongside these sweet images, she wrote, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life, my uyir ulagam."

Vignesh responded by resharing her post on his Instagram Stories with the simple message, "My everything."

The couple celebrated at a Dubai restaurant, having traveled there a few days earlier for the SIIMA Awards. For the occasion, Nayanthara looked stunning in a black top with an olive green jacket, while Vignesh opted for a casual black T-shirt.

Their romance was on full display during the SIIMA awards, where Nayanthara won Best Actor for her role in Annapoorani. In official photos from the event, Vignesh was seen affectionately kissing her forehead, prompting Nayanthara to blush on stage. The couple, twinning in black, shared smiles and warm hugs with everyone.

SIIMA holds a special place in their hearts, as it was here that they first made their relationship public several years ago.

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently filming her Malayalam movie Dear Students alongside Nivin Pauly. Directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, the film is produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures. Nayanthara's last appearance in Malayalam cinema was in the 2022 film Gold, starring alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also made a notable Bollywood debut in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan last year and has featured in Tamil films like Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.