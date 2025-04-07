ETV Bharat / entertainment

Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: 14 Amazing Things You Didn't Know About The Action Icon

Hyderabad: Legendary martial artist, actor, director, and philanthropist Jackie Chan is celebrating his 71st birthday today, April 7, 2025. Hailing from Hong Kong, Chan's journey to becoming one of the most beloved action stars in the world is nothing short of extraordinary. With a career that spans over six decades and more than 140 films to his credit, Jackie Chan remains an unstoppable force in the world of cinema.

Now, let's delve into 14 intriguing facts about the remarkable high-kicking star.

1. Real Name: Jackie Chan was born as Chan Kong-sang. He got the name "Jackie" while working at a construction site in Canberra, Australia.

2. Martial Arts Mastery: He holds a black belt and has trained in multiple martial arts styles, including judo, taekwondo, and Jeet Kune Do.

3. Worked with Bruce Lee: Early in his career, Jackie worked as a stuntman in Bruce Lee's films Fist of Fury and Enter the Dragon. "He influenced me a lot," Jackie once said in an interview. "I admired him and the way he would talk," he said.

4. Self-Performed Stunts: Jackie performs all of his stunts himself, often without safety equipment, and has injured himself multiple times through the years.

5. Established His Own Stunt Team: Because of difficulties getting insurance for his dangerous stunt work he performs, he formed his own team called the Sing Kar Pan Stunt Team.

6. Multi-Talented Performer: Jackie is a trained opera singer, having released 11 studio albums and even sung the theme songs for a few of his films.

7. Language Skills: Jackie can speak Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, English, German, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and American Sign Language (ASL).

8. No Villain Roles: Jackie has never played a villain in any of his work, and he has been known as one of the least hated celebrities in the world.

9. Rush Hour Regrets: Jackie claims he did not enjoy this film series despite its success due to his dissatisfaction with the actions in the films, and the somewhat childish humour.

10. Pioneer of Kung Fu Comedy: Jackie practically invented the Kung Fu comedy genre with films like Snake in the Eagle's Shadow.

11. Philanthropic Vision: In 2011, he announced that he would donate his entire fortune (around $350 million) to charity rather than leave it to his son, Jaycee Chan. "If he (Jaycee Chan) is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine," Chan said in an earlier interview with a newswire.