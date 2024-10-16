'Happy Birthday General!': Mohanlal Wishes Prithviraj Sukumaran with Thrilling First Look from L2 Empuraan

Hyderabad: As actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 42 On October 16, 2024, his close friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal marked the occasion with a special surprise for his fans. As part of the celebrations, Mohanlal unveiled Prithviraj's first look from the highly anticipated film L2 Empuraan, a sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is on a brief three-day break from the film's rigorous shooting schedule to spend time with his family on the special occasion.

Mohanlal, who reprises his iconic role as Stephen Nedumpally, took to social media to share the poster and expressed his heartfelt wishes: "Happy birthday General! Forsaken by God…nurtured by the DEVIL! #ZayedMasood The Emperor's General. #L2E #EMPURAAN @therealprithvi." The poster showcases Prithviraj in a striking all-black commando outfit with a cap and goggles, exuding a sense of action and intensity. The actor's physical transformation for the role is evident, as he wields a rifle, hinting at the epic action sequences to come.

In L2 Empuraan, Prithviraj plays Zayed Masood, the loyal confidante of protagonist Khureshi Abraam, portrayed by Mohanlal. Unlike the first installment, Prithviraj is expected to have an extended screen time, promising fans a deeper exploration of his character. The screenplay is penned by Murali Gopy, ensuring a gripping narrative.

The film is being shot in various locations, with filming currently taking place in Thiruvananthapuram. Following his birthday break, Prithviraj is set to resume filming on October 17 in Kochi, with additional schedules planned for Kuttikkanam, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, and Morocco.

