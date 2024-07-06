ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Happy Birthday, Dear Brother': Atlee's Heartfelt Wish To The 'Most Talented Actor' Ranveer Singh

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh celebrates his 39th birthday on July 6, receiving numerous wishes from the film industry, including a heartfelt wish from Jawan director Atlee on Instagram.

Atlee's Heartfelt Wish To Ranveer Singh on his birthday (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turns a year older on Friday, July 6. As he celebrates his 39th birthday today, several from the film industry took to their respective social media handles to extend their heartfelt wishes to the soon-to-be-father. The latest to wish the birthday boy is Jawan director Atlee.

Taking to Instagram Story, the director shared a picture featuring Atlee himself, alongside his wife Krishna Priya, and the birthday boy Ranveer Singh. The trio was seen flashing radiant smiles as they posed for the selfie. Sharing the picture, Atlee wrote, "Happy birthday, dear Brother! @ranveersingh the most talented actor superstar, and I love you so much for the kind heart you possess, (followed by several red heart emojis)."

Atlee's IG Story (Instagram)

There have been rumours about a potential collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Atlee. As per reports, Atlee is planning an action-packed film featuring two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. While the discussions are still in their initial stage, the possibility of these two actors sharing the screen under Atlee's direction has sent fans into a frenzy. Atlee, known for his unique blend of entertaining storytelling and high-octane action sequences, is poised to take his career to new heights with this project.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has a slew of exciting projects lined up, including Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. He is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, the third instalment of the Don franchise, alongside Kiara Advani, who will be sharing screen space with him for the first time.

