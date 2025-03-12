Happy Birthday Atif Aslam: How He Turned Rs 15K And A Dream Into An Internet Sensation With Aadat

Hyderabad: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, March 12, 2025. Known for his mesmerising voice and soul-stirring melodies, Atif has won hearts in both Pakistan and India. His songs have become anthems of love, heartbreak, and nostalgia for millions. As fans across the world shower love on him on his special day, let's take a look at his journey from humble beginnings to becoming an icon.

Atif Aslam's Early Life

Atif Aslam was born into a middle-class family in Wazirabad, Pakistan. Just like many parents, his family wanted him to take a stable career in the field of medicine. However, Atif had different dreams. He saw himself as a cricketer and was selected for Pakistan's under-19 national cricket team. However, fate had something else in store. Then, his friends, recognising that Atif had a rare talent for singing, encouraged him to pursue his dreams of making music.

Struggles and Breakthroughs in Music

Before earning a reputation for himself, Atif encountered numerous challenges. Reportedly, he saved about Rs 15,000 from his earnings and used it to record his first song, Aadat. Without the influence of social media at the time, Atif uploaded the song on the internet, where it immediately garnered popularity. His powerful voice and distinct singing style charmed audiences, and Aadat quickly became a sensation.

Atif first began his musical venture with the band Jal, alongside Goher Mumtaz. However, due to some artistic differences, they parted ways, and Atif made his first step as a solo artist. His first album, Jal Pari (2004), was a huge success, followed by Doorie and Meri Kahani.

Bollywood Success and Iconic Songs

Atif Aslam made his Bollywood debut in 2005, voicing Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein in the film Zeher. The song was an immediate success, and his beautiful yet highly emotional vocal style won over Indian audiences. Soon after, he delivered back-to-back chartbusters, including:

Juda Hoke Bhi (Kalyug, 2005)

Pehli Nazar Mein (Race, 2008)

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho (Kismat Konnection, 2008)

Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, 2009)

Tere Sang Yaara (Rustom, 2016)

Baarish (Half Girlfriend, 2017)

Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017)

O Saathi (Baaghi 2, 2018)

His deep, expressive voice made him a favourite of Bollywood music composers, and he became one of the most sought-after playback singers in the industry. However, after the 2019 Pulwama attack, a ban on Pakistani artists in India led to his absence from Bollywood. Despite this, his songs remain widely loved.

Acting Career and Other Achievements

Apart from his musical success, Atif Aslam has also showcased his acting skills. He made his acting debut opposite Mahira Khan in the 2011 Pakistani film Bol, which was a critical and commercial success. In 2022, he played a memorable role in the Pakistani television series Sang-e-Mah, where he received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

In recognition of his contribution to music, Atif Aslam was bestowed with a number of awards, starting from Lux Style Awards to Filmfare Awards. Most notably, he became the youngest Pakistani to receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the fourth-highest civilian honour in Pakistan, for his contributions to the music industry.

Personal Life

Atif Aslam is not just a celebrated personality, but he is also a real family man. He married Sara Bharwana in 2013, and the couple has three children: two sons and a daughter.

He always attributes his success and stability in life to his wife. Atif Aslam's estimated net worth of Rs 180-200 crore gives him an elite lifestyle. Despite such success, he is humble at heart and attached to his roots.