'Happy Anniversary Partner': Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Three Years Together; Check Sussanne Khan's Comment

Published : 2 hours ago

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are celebrating their third anniversary today, October 1. Hrithik shared an adorable picture with Saba, which has got several reactions from netizens, including Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan.

'Happy Anniversary Partner': Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Three Years Together; Check Sussanne Khan's Comment
Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Three Years Together; Check Sussanne Khan's Comment (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan marked the third anniversary of his relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad with a heartfelt post on Instagram, but it was his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's comment that stole the spotlight. Roshan shared an adorable picture from one of their trips, where he was clad in a black t-shirt, dark sunglasses, and a hat, while Saba stood beside him in a striped shirt, denim jacket, and colourful scarf. Both looked upwards as Roshan carried a grey backpack.

In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "Happy anniversary partner… 1.10.2024 @sabazad." The post received widespread attention, including from Sussanne Khan, who commented, "Super pic!! Happy Anniversary," adding a personal and supportive touch to the celebration. Despite their divorce in 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained a close relationship and continue to co-parent their two sons.

Saba Azad shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "Happy 3 years partner…1.10.2024," showing mutual affection. The couple, known for their social media presence, often share personal moments with their fans. Recently, Hrithik publicly celebrated Saba's win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 for her role in Who's Your Gynac?, expressing his pride in her achievement.

'Happy Anniversary Partner': Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Three Years Together; Check Sussanne Khan's Comment
Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Anniversary (Photo: Screengrab)

Roshan and Azad made their relationship official in 2022 at Karan Johar's birthday bash, and since then, their bond has continued to grow, with Sussanne's consistent support making headlines.

