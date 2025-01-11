Happy 55th Birthday Sukumar: Check Out Pushpa Director's Must-Watch Movies

Hyderabad: Bandreddi Sukumar, popularly known as Sukumar, known for his brilliant storytelling and unique vision, is one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated directors. His movies are a good blend of action, social commentary, and humour, that have earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. As Sukumar marks his 55th birthday today (January 11), it's an ideal time to reflect on his journey and explore some of his best works.

His Journey From Screenwriter To Director

Sukumar's journey in the film industry began in 1998 when he started his career as a screenwriter. His big break came in 2004 when he made his directorial debut with Arya. This romantic drama, starring Allu Arjun, became an instant hit, marking the beginning of a prolific directorial career. Sukumar's flair for storytelling quickly became evident, and he went on to deliver many of the best projects since then.

Now, let's take a look at some of his iconic movies.

Pushpa Franchise (2021 - 2024)

Perhaps Sukumar's most defining work in recent years is the Pushpa franchise, a cinematic masterpiece that explores the gritty world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film follows Pushpa Raj, portrayed by Allu Arjun, as he rises through the ranks of the illegal underworld. The film's intense action sequences, tempting music, and raw portrayal of the criminal world captivated audiences worldwide.

With the first movie released in 2021 and the highly anticipated sequel in 2024, Pushpa has become a fan favourite. Alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil delivered standout performances, making this one of Sukumar's most talked-about works.

Rangasthalam (2018)

Set in the backdrop of a rural village, Rangasthalam tells the story of Chitti Babu, played by Ram Charan, a hearing-impaired man who becomes involved in a fight against a corrupt local politician. The film's portrayal of rural India, combined with stunning visuals and powerful performances, made it a massive success. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jagapathi Babu added their brilliance to the cast.

Nannaku Prematho (2016)

In Nannaku Prematho, Sukumar introduced a fresh narrative technique with the butterfly effect, creating a revenge thriller with a complex twist. The movie, starring Jr NTR, revolves around a son seeking vengeance against the man who wronged his father. But Sukumar's unique storytelling, combined with an intricate plot, raised the stakes in a way few films have. The gripping story was complemented by an outstanding performance from Jagapathi Babu, who played the antagonist.

1: Nenokkadine (2014)

Taking a step further into experimental cinema, Sukumar directed 1: Nenokkadine, a psychological thriller that follows the troubled mind of Gautham, a rock musician who suffers from schizophrenia. As Gautham grapples with memories of his parents' murder, the film explores his search for the truth, in a reality distorted by his condition. Mahesh Babu's intense performance paired with the complex storyline made this film a standout, though its non-linear narrative style was a challenge for some viewers.

100% Love (2011)

In 100% Love, Sukumar shifted gears to explore the complexities of love and relationships. The film, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah Bhatia, presents a unique take on romance as it focuses on the love-hate relationship between two cousins. The charming performances and relatable storyline made the film a box-office success and a fan favourite.

Jagadam (2007)

Jagadam was a departure from Sukumar's usual style, diving deep into themes of violence and its impact. Ram Pothineni's portrayal of Seenu, a man aspiring to become a don, was a notable aspect of the film. As Seenu realises the hollowness of pursuing a life of crime, the narrative delves into moral conflict.

Arya Franchise (2004 - 2009)

Sukumar's journey as a director began with Arya, a love triangle that quickly became a favourite among fans. Allu Arjun's portrayal of Arya, a carefree and passionate young man, has resonated with many audiences. The film's success led to a sequel, Arya 2, which continued the saga of love, conflict, and self-discovery.