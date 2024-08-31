'Happy 18 Son': Mahesh Babu's Warm Birthday Message To Gautam Reflects A Father's Pride And Love

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned 18 today, August 31. On his special day, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to share an adorable picture of his son, wishing him a happy 18th birthday.

On Instagram, the Guntur Kaaram actor shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Gautam with a warm message: "Happy 18 son!! Explore & enjoy this time. I love you very much.. I'm a proud father today. @gautamghattamaneni." Mahesh Babu's post, brimming with love and pride, garnered widespread attention, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section to send their birthday wishes to Gautam.

A while ago, Namrata Shirodkar also dropped a sweet birthday wish for her son. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Namrata shared an airport picture featuring Mahesh Babu, alongside their daughter Sitara and son Gautam. The trio were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Happy birthday kid (followed by red heart emojis)."

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

The birthday boy, who is often seen in the public eye alongside his superstar father, has grown up in the limelight. As he steps into adulthood, Gautam is already carving out his path, drawing inspiration from his father's illustrious career in the film industry.

For those unaware, Gautam has shown a keen interest in following Mahesh Babu's footsteps and venturing into acting. His sister, Sitara confirmed this in an interview with a media company, where she revealed that Gautam is currently pursuing a four-year integrated drama course in New York.

Gautam's passion for the arts doesn't end there. He recently made his theatrical debut in London, where he performed in a play titled Romeo Juliet & ETC. His performance was met with applause, with his parents and sister in attendance. This wasn't Gautam's first brush with acting. He had earlier made his film debut in 2014, playing the childhood version of Mahesh Babu's character in the film 1: Nenokkadine.