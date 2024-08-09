Vijay Devarakonda's Birthday Wish for Mahesh Babu Is Every Fan's Voice, Rashmika Mandanna Sends 'Love' and 'Bestest Wishes' to Superstar

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned 49 today August 9, and along with his family members, his industry friends, colleagues, and fans chimed in with birthday wishes on social media. Among the many, rumoured couple Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna showered love on the actor as he turned a year older. The two shared endearing posts on their handles, expressing their love and respect for the Guntur Kaaram actor.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay posted a solo picture of the actor wishing him on his special day. Like a true-blue fan, the Arjun Reddy star's birthday post for Mahesh Babu comes with a request to be back on the big screen soon. Tagging Mahesh, he wrote: "Happy Birthday sir. Don't make us wait too long to see you on the big screen. Wishing you health and happiness." Just like his fans, Deverakonda expressed his desire to see the actor in theaters soon.

Joining him was the national crush Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa actor extended warm regards to mark Mahesh Babu's birthday on Friday. She dropped a picture with the star, saying: "Happiest birthday to everyone's superstar. Always most love respect and bestest wishes to you sir."

On the work front, all three actors have an exciting line-up of projects. Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with RRR fame director SS Rajamouli for the first time. The project is currently in the pre-production stage with the script almost ready. It is tentatively titled SSMB 29.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is all geared up for his film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. The poster of the film was shared recently, creating a buzz around the project. The poster depicts Vijay Deverakonda drenched in blood and sporting a short haircut. This highly anticipated film is scheduled to be released on March 28, 2025.

Apart from that, Vijay Deverakonda is reuniting with filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th film, following their collaboration on Taxiwaala. Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for Sekhar Kammula's Kubera. The ensemble cast of Kubera includes Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Rashmika will also appear alongside Salman Khan in the film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.