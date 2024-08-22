Happiest Birthday Appa: Ram Charan Twins with Father Chiranjeevi in Heartwarming Post; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Others Shower Love

Hyderabad: Ram Charan extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on his 69th birthday. Taking to social media, Charan shared not one but two Instagram posts on the special occasion. The tribute highlights the close bond between the father and son, as Chiranjeevi turns a year older.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the RRR actor wrote: "Happiest birthday, Appa!!" In the picture attached, Ram could be seen twinning with his father in off-white kurta and lungi. In the next post, Ram dropped a family portrait, featuring the newest and youngest member of the Konidela family, his daughter Klin Kaara. Sharing the family picture, he wrote: "Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable."

Fans and fellow actors flooded social media with messages honouring Chiranjeevi’s contributions to films. Notable figures in Tollywood such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and others joined in the celebrations on social media, underscoring the respect and admiration Chiranjeevi commands among his peers. Mahesh was among the first to convey his wishes, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Happy birthday Chiranjeevi garu! Wishing you peace, great health, and continued success."

Allu Arjun also shared his greetings with a heartfelt post, which read: "Many happy returns of the day to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu." Jr NTR, another prominent actor, expressed his good wishes writing: "A very happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success and good health."

Chiranjeevi's nephew, Varun Konidela, took a nostalgic approach by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram. The image shows a young Varun touching Chiranjeevi’s feet, accompanied by a touching message: "Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile... Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you."

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in "Bhola Shankar" alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. His next project is "Vishwambhara," directed by Mallidi Vasishta, where he will reunite with actress Trisha Krishnan after 18 years. The makers dropped a new poster of the actor from the film on his 69th birthday today.