Hanuman Ott Release: Here's Where to Catch Teja Sajja's Superhero Flick

Hyderabad: HanuMan, the superhero saga starring Tej Sajja, has finally arrived for streaming at home, after director Prasanth Varma's recent explanation for the delay in its Maha Shivratri release. ZEE5 announced the availability of the Telugu version with English subtitles, while the film can also be rented on the platform.

Additionally, JioCinema offers HanuMan for streaming, albeit only in Hindi with English subtitles, omitting versions in South Indian languages. The Hindi edition premiered on Colors Cineplex last Saturday, expanding the film's accessibility.

Varma, addressing eager fans awaiting HanuMan OTT release, reassured them of their efforts to bring the film promptly, attributing the delay to logistical challenges. With a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude for continued support.

HanuMan's success surpassed Rs 100 crore globally, establishing the foundation for the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) in the fictional village of Anjanadri. Teja Sajja aside, the film also featured Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. Released during Sankranthi season alongside three major releases in Telugu, the film was received well by the audiences.

Talking about HanuMan, Tej Sajja earlier shared his excitement about portraying a superhero in the film. According to him, what makes HanuMan an interesting watch is the blend of entertainment and historical elements in narrative. The film revolves around a young boy bestowed with superpowers by Lord Hanuman.

Presented by RKD Studios and produced by PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy), HanuMan showcases the collaborative effort of passionate creators dedicated to crafting a groundbreaking cinematic experience.