HanuMan box office collection day 16: Teja Sajja starrer holds strong, mints over Rs 164 cr in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Teja Sajja starrer superhero film HanuMan is holding strong at the box office. The film helmed by Prasanth Varma raked in Rs 164.75 crore in India after 16-day run in cinemas.

Hyderabad: Prasanth Varma's superhero film, HanuMan, continues to captivate audiences, maintaining a strong presence in theaters even after its sixteenth day of release. Starting with a modest opening box office collection of Rs 4 crore, the film experienced a significant surge in numbers owing to positive word-of-mouth publicity. Despite the release of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter on January 25, HanuMan remarkably earned Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and an impressive Rs 8 crore on Republic Day, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

After 16-day run in theaters, the domestic total for Hanuman stands at Rs 164.75 crore. The producers of HanuMan proudly announced that the film has amassed a whopping Rs 250 crore worldwide. With a solid 49.76 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, the movie maintains a strong hold in the regional market.

Competing against Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram, HanuMan emerged as the clear winner despite a crowded Sankranti week, which saw the clash of five films at the box office. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, HanuMan also features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on the clash with Guntur Kaaram, director Prasanth Varma in an interview explained that the clash was unavoidable due to pre-locked release dates for the Hindi version by producer Anil Thadani. Varma underlined the enormity of Mahesh Babu's stardom and the formidable combination with Trivikram, making it a challenging scenario for any film to compete against.

Basking in the success of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma has already announced plans for the next installment in the franchise, titled Jai Hanuman, signaling his commitment to exploring narratives rooted in Indian culture. In a previous interview, Varma highlighted his motivation behind HanuMan, citing his deep understanding of Indian culture and the desire to bring forth a superhero narrative inspired by Lord Hanuman.

