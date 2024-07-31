ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hansal Mehta Calls Out Aadhaar Centre Harassment As Daughter Faces Delays, Authorities Take Notice; Netizens Troll Director

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed frustration over his daughter's difficulties in obtaining an Aadhaar card, citing harassment by the authorities at the Aadhaar centre in Andheri East. The UIDAI has now responded on social media, offering assistance.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his frustration regarding the difficulties faced by his daughter in her attempt to obtain an Aadhaar card, a process that has been ongoing for three weeks. He took to X on Wednesday, tagging the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), to highlight the challenges she has encountered amidst what he described as a tiresome cycle of being redirected for various reasons. The National Award-winning director claimed that the treatment she received at the Aadhaar centre amounted to 'harassment'.

In his post, Mehta detailed his daughter's experience: "My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card for the past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains and going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. Get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, and you don't have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week… This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment." He included the handles @ceo_uidai and @UIDAI in his post.

Shortly after, the UIDAI's official account reached out to Mehta via X, offering assistance. They responded, "Dear Aadhaar Number Holder, Kindly share the complete address of the Aadhaar Centre where you are facing this issue along with your contact details via direct message and we will help you further. @ceo_uidai @UIDAI."

After his tweet gained significant attention online, several netizens started sharing their thoughts and personal experiences. One commenter referred to Mehta's series, Scam 1992, asserting, "She needs to comply with the documents! There's no scam here, Mehta ji!" To this, the director replied, "Really? Get the govt official to put his stamp slightly higher is a compliance parameter? Stop this BS."

A user wrote, "Common man life is always cumbersome because of corrupt ecosystem but you are a powerful man don't know what is the issue here." In response, Hansal clarified, "I am not a powerful man FYI. I am a common middle-class citizen of this country. I deserve to be treated better."

Meanwhile, in his professional life, Mehta's upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as a detective named Jass Bhamra, is set to release on September 13.

