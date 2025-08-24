Haiwaan: Priyadarshan Hails Akshay Kumar As 'Bollywood's Mohanlal'; Confirms Malayalam Superstar's Cameo

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has begun shooting his new Hindi thriller Haiwaan in Kochi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam.

On the sidelines of the shoot in Panampilly Nagar, Priyadarshan confirmed to a newswire that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who played the lead in the original, will appear in a special cameo in Haiwaan. "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience," the director said with a smile.

Praising Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan added, "For me, he is Bollywood's Mohanlal. It's all about comfort. That's why we work so often together." Haiwaan also marks the long-awaited reunion of Kumar and Khan. The two last worked together in Tashan (2008) and earlier delivered hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Yeh Dillagi (1994).

On Saturday, Akshay posted a behind-the-scenes video from the first day of shoot. In the clip, he is seen holding the clapboard while joking with Saif and Priyadarshan. Akshay wore a T-shirt with "Saint" written on it, prompting Priyadarshan to quip that Saif should be the saint while Akshay deserves the "Haiwaan" tag.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan. Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan. Starting the shoot with my favourite captain Priyadarshan sir. Great to be working with Saif after 18 years."

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. After Kochi, the film's shoot will continue in Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai. With Mohanlal's cameo, Akshay-Saif's reunion, and Priyadarshan at the helm, Haiwaan is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Hindi thrillers in recent times.