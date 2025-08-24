ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan: Priyadarshan Hails Akshay Kumar As 'Bollywood's Mohanlal'; Confirms Malayalam Superstar's Cameo

Priyadarshan begins Haiwaan shoot with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. He calls Akshay "Bollywood's Mohanlal" and confirms the Malayalam superstar’s surprise cameo.

Priyadarshan Calls Akshay Kumar His Mohanlal of Bollywood
Priyadarshan Calls Akshay Kumar His Mohanlal of Bollywood (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 24, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has begun shooting his new Hindi thriller Haiwaan in Kochi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam.

On the sidelines of the shoot in Panampilly Nagar, Priyadarshan confirmed to a newswire that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who played the lead in the original, will appear in a special cameo in Haiwaan. "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience," the director said with a smile.

Praising Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan added, "For me, he is Bollywood's Mohanlal. It's all about comfort. That's why we work so often together." Haiwaan also marks the long-awaited reunion of Kumar and Khan. The two last worked together in Tashan (2008) and earlier delivered hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Yeh Dillagi (1994).

On Saturday, Akshay posted a behind-the-scenes video from the first day of shoot. In the clip, he is seen holding the clapboard while joking with Saif and Priyadarshan. Akshay wore a T-shirt with "Saint" written on it, prompting Priyadarshan to quip that Saif should be the saint while Akshay deserves the "Haiwaan" tag.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan. Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan. Starting the shoot with my favourite captain Priyadarshan sir. Great to be working with Saif after 18 years."

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. After Kochi, the film's shoot will continue in Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai. With Mohanlal's cameo, Akshay-Saif's reunion, and Priyadarshan at the helm, Haiwaan is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Hindi thrillers in recent times.

Read More

  1. Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 10: Gap Widens As Rajinikanth Starrer Beats Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film By Rs 31 Crore
  2. Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua's Face Revealed in Viral Clip; Who Is She More Like?
  3. Bigg Boss 19: Confirmed Contestants, Premiere Date, And Salman Khan's Big Reveal - Full Details Here

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has begun shooting his new Hindi thriller Haiwaan in Kochi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam.

On the sidelines of the shoot in Panampilly Nagar, Priyadarshan confirmed to a newswire that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who played the lead in the original, will appear in a special cameo in Haiwaan. "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience," the director said with a smile.

Praising Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan added, "For me, he is Bollywood's Mohanlal. It's all about comfort. That's why we work so often together." Haiwaan also marks the long-awaited reunion of Kumar and Khan. The two last worked together in Tashan (2008) and earlier delivered hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Yeh Dillagi (1994).

On Saturday, Akshay posted a behind-the-scenes video from the first day of shoot. In the clip, he is seen holding the clapboard while joking with Saif and Priyadarshan. Akshay wore a T-shirt with "Saint" written on it, prompting Priyadarshan to quip that Saif should be the saint while Akshay deserves the "Haiwaan" tag.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan. Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan. Starting the shoot with my favourite captain Priyadarshan sir. Great to be working with Saif after 18 years."

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. After Kochi, the film's shoot will continue in Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai. With Mohanlal's cameo, Akshay-Saif's reunion, and Priyadarshan at the helm, Haiwaan is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Hindi thrillers in recent times.

Read More

  1. Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 10: Gap Widens As Rajinikanth Starrer Beats Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film By Rs 31 Crore
  2. Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua's Face Revealed in Viral Clip; Who Is She More Like?
  3. Bigg Boss 19: Confirmed Contestants, Premiere Date, And Salman Khan's Big Reveal - Full Details Here

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKSHAY KUMAR FILM HAIWAANOPPAM HINDI REMAKE HAIWAANAKSHAY KUMAR BOLLYWOOD MOHANLALPRIYADARSHAN AND AKSHAY FILMSAKSHAY KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.