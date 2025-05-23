Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Release Date Of Varun Dhawan Starrer Announced

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to reunite with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, for the forthcoming comic entertainer titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHH). The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, and others and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

The official release date was announced on Friday via social media, sparking excitement among fans. A poster of the film was shared by Varun Dhawan and the makers, accompanied by the caption: "Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab...'Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai' hits cinemas on 10th April 2026."

Under the direction of David Dhawan, and produced by Ramesh Taurani under his Tips Films banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will provide audiences with a healthy dose of comedy and romance. This is a special collaboration for David and Varun Dhawan, who previously worked together in the 2014 hit Main Tera Hero.

The comic caper will see Varun and co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar. The ensemble cast of actors and Varun's return to rom-coms is creating buzz already.

Last month, the cast and crew of the film travelled to Scotland for an extensive international shooting schedule. Behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by Varun, Mouni Roy, and Mrunal Thakur on social media offered fans a sneak peek into the lively atmosphere on set.

Apart from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Border 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the near future.