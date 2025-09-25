ETV Bharat / entertainment

GV Prakash & Saindhavi Divorce: Chennai Family Court Sets Verdict Date

Music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi's 12-year marriage faces a crucial turning point as their mutual divorce petition nears its final verdict.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Chennai Family Court has officially announced that the verdict in the divorce case of music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi will be delivered on September 30. The couple, who had been married for 12 years, had jointly filed a petition for mutual divorce earlier this year.

GV Prakash, one of the top music composers of Tamil cinema, has also made a name for himself as an actor. Famous for delivering chart-topping songs and albums in several languages, he continues to balance both his acting and composing careers. Saindhavi, a playback singer, has provided voice for several hit songs in films composed by GV Prakash.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi started their journey during their school days when their friendship turned into a decade-long romance. The two tied the knot in 2013 with the blessings of both families. Their daughter, Anvi, born in 2020, has been at the centre of attention during the separation process.

The couple shocked fans last year when they took to social media to announce their decision to part ways. Despite the shock, they assured followers that their respect for each other and for music would remain intact.

On March 24, 2025, GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi filed a mutual petition for divorce before the Chennai Family Court. The court gave them six months of reconciliation time, which recently lapsed. On September 24, at the recent hearing, both appeared in person before Judge Selva Sundari.

When questioned regarding the custody of their daughter, GV Prakash replied that he had "no objection" to Saindhavi raising their child. Judge Sundari noted this testimony and reserved the verdict for September 30.

Interestingly, even after their separation announcement, GV Prakash and Saindhavi were still sharing the stage at musical concerts.

In the midst of personal turmoil, GV Prakash's professional life is going strong. He recently bagged his second National Award for Best Music (Songs) for the film Vaathi. Dressed in traditional attire, the composer said at the 71st National Film Awards, "I am very happy," while expressing gratitude to his fans for their support.

