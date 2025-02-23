‘Will Work Hard’: Guru Randhawa Remains Positive After First Stunt of Shaunki Sardar Ends in Injury

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa has been hospitalised after he suffered serious injuries while performing a stunt for his upcoming film, Shaunki Sardar. Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Randhawa shared an update on his health with fans, posting a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar. The picture shows his bruised face with his neck in a cast and him wrapped in bandages.

Talking about his injury, Randhawa wrote in his caption, "My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar. Bahut mushkil kaam hai action waala, but I will work hard for my audience." The actor appeared to be stable and responding well to the treatment.

Earlier in January, the singer hinted at potential issues with the music label T-Series and assured his fans that he would resolve it soon in a post. Taking to his X handle, the Lahore singer responded to a fan who accused the music label T-Series of allegedly blocking Guru from working independently or with another label. In 2024, Guru Randhawa collaborated with international artists and bands. Randhawa is known for chart-topping songs like Lahore, Patola, High Rated Gabru, and others.

The singer teamed up with Rick Ross for the track, Rich Life. Last month, the actor also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from his spiritual visit. "Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God's blessing. Har Har Gange!" shared Guru, reflecting on the profound peace and positivity the holy waters brought him.