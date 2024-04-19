Gurinder Chadha to Adapt Charles Dickens' Classic Christmas Carol, Kunal Nayyar in Lead

Mumbai: Award-winning filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has just announced her latest project, Christmas Karma. It's a Bollywood musical inspired by Charles Dickens' timeless tale, A Christmas Carol. Chadha's next directorial venture has The Big Bang Theory fame Kunal Nayyar in the lead as Scrooge. The star cast also includes a bunch of other big names joining Kunal, like Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Hugh Bonneville, to name a few.

Chadha, known for movies like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice, is not just directing; she's also producing and writing the film. To amp up the musical, she has Gary Barlow, Shaznay Lewis, and Nitin Sawhney on board. Chadha hopes Christmas Karma will become a holiday classic for years to come.

She's excited to put her own spin on Dickens' story, blending it with her unique perspective and a diverse cast. According to a statement shared by makers, Chadha promises a soundtrack that'll make you want to dance, with influences from gospel, Bhangra, and classic pop tunes.

Christmas Karma is a joint venture by True Brit Entertainment, Bend It Films, Maven Screen Media and Civic Studios. Chadha, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Amory Leader will serve as producers.

Nayyar is thrilled to be part of the project, and said in statement, "To explore a beloved holiday tale through the eyes of an immigrant story (much like my own) is exactly the kind of movie that I believe will resonate with so many of us who are searching for the meaning of home... It takes a visionary like Gurinder to take a chance on a story like this, and I am humbled to be a part of it."

For unversed, Christmas Carol is about a grumpy old guy named Ebenezer Scrooge who gets visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve. They show him scenes from his past, present, and future, and he learns to be kinder and more generous.