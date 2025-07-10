Hyderabad: Comedian Kapil Sharma's newly launched restaurant, Kap's Cafe, located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, was the target of a shooting late Wednesday night. The incident occurred just days after the cafe's soft launch and has since sparked major concern. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to authorities, at least nine shots were fired at the building. A video of the attack, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a man sitting inside a car and repeatedly opening fire at the cafe's glass windows. Bullet marks were also spotted on adjacent residential buildings. Witnesses reported that the attackers came in a car and left immediately after the shooting.

Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the attack. Laddi, a wanted individual listed by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been connected to the banned militant group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Sources indicate that Laddi was reportedly annoyed by a previous statement made by Kapil Sharma and used it as justification for the attack.

Harjeet Singh Laddi is also wanted by the NIA for his connection in the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, who was killed by a few shots in Punjab's Rupnagar district in April 2023.

After the incident, forensic units and police from Canada promptly arrived at the site and gathered CCTV video and several spent bullet cartridges. Authorities are investigating on several fronts, including potential gang involvement or an intended act of intimidation. Whether the cafe was the main target or if the shooting was meant as a threat to Kapil Sharma has not been determined.

Gunfire At Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe; Khalistani Terrorist Takes Responsibility (Photo: IANS)

Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, is also a part of managing Kap's Cafe, which is Sharma's debut in the hospitality sector. Sharma, on the other hand, is in the spotlight these days with his popular Netflix show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, which was released on June 21. The next episode of the show, to be broadcast this Saturday, will see Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jeetendra Kumar.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited.