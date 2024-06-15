Gujarat HC Stays Maharaj Release: When Is next Hearing and All about Controversy Surrounding Junaid Khan's Debut Film

Hyderabad: YRF Entertainment's Maharaj faced a setback on Friday as its Netflix premiere was halted by the Gujarat High Court following objections from a Hindu sect. The court's stay order came after members of the sect raised concerns that the film could hurt religious sentiments.

The debut film of Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Maharaj is inspired by an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and a journalist, Karsandas Mulji. The journalist had alleged in a Gujarati weekly that the godman had inappropriate relationships with his women devotees.

How Maharaj Ran Into Legal Trouble

Initially slated for a June 14 release on Netflix, Maharaj encountered legal challenges when an urgent petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court. The petition cited controversial remarks about the Vaishnava sect and content that could offend Hindu sentiments. Following the hearing, the High Court issued an interim injunction against the film's release.

Gujarat HC stays release of Maharaj on petition by members of Pushtimarg sect (ANI)

Shailesh Patwari filed the petition on June 13, expressing concerns about the film's portrayal of Hindu gods and shlokas. He emphasized the potential divisive impact between Hindus and Muslims, urging the court to ban the film's release.

YRF to Challenge High Court's Stay Order

YRF and Netflix plan to contest the stay order, according to a trade insider. "The matter is in court. Maharaj is based on a real-life case. It is adapted from Saurabh Shah's book titled Maharaj. The author has also come out to say that the film does not vilify the Vaishnav community or the religion. It is about a social reformer who brought about a positive change in society. The makers are hopeful for a positive outcome on this," the trade source told a newswire.

Maharaj is adapted from Saurabh Shah's book of the same name (Screenshot)

Taking to social media, Shah also clarified that the film does not intend to malign the Vaishnav community or their beliefs. "This film is neither against Sanatan nor Vaishnav sect. Me and my family are part of the Vaishnav community with full devotion. The book written by me and the film made by @yrf are both in favour of the Vaishnav community... 'Maharaj' is a story that Hindus should be proud of," Shah wrote in his social media post.

Gujarat HC Hearing Scheduled

The Gujarat High Court has scheduled a hearing on June 18 to consider the petitions regarding Maharaj. The interim stay remains in effect until then, pending further court proceedings.

Social Media Reaction

The film sparked a flurry on social media with hashtags like "Boycott Netflix" and "Ban Maharaj Film" gaining traction. Discussions also involved Aamir Khan, who trended on the platform in relation to the controversy.

About Maharaj Movie

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, Maharaj stars Junaid Khan along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. The film delves into the historical case of Maharaj Badankshi in 1862 and his legal battle challenging the perceptions of Hinduism during colonial times.

Who was Karsandas Mulji?

Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and advocate for social reform, played a pivotal role in the film's narrative. His courageous stance against societal injustices forms the core of Maharaj, showcasing his contributions to women's rights and social change.

This retelling aims to capture the essence of the article in a more fluid and colloquial Indian English style while maintaining the factual integrity and flow of information.