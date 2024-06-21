ETV Bharat / entertainment

Junaid Khan's Debut Film Maharaj Out on Netflix After Gujarat HC Lifts Stay on Release

Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj arrived on Netflix after the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on the movie's release. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1962.

Gujarat HC Lifts Stay on Release of Maharaj
Hyderabad: Hours after the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on the release of Hindi film Maharaj, the movie now streams on Netflix. The film marks debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in filmdom.

The release of Maharaj on Netflix slated for June 14 had hit a roadblock following a petition filed urgently in the Gujarat High Court over controversial remarks about the Vaishnava sect, stirring sentiments among Hindus.

Following a preliminary hearing, the High Court issued an interim injunction against the film's release. Responding swiftly, the producers contested the injunction in court. The High Court scheduled a comprehensive hearing for all petitions on June 18, maintaining the moratorium for now.

Devotees of Lord Shri Krishna and followers of Vallabhacharyaji filed an application alleging that Maharaj draws from the contentious Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, containing statements that offend the faith of Vaishnava-Pushtimarga followers and Hindu sentiments. Concerns about potential unrest and disrespect towards Hinduism further complicate the release.

The film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey.

Set in 1862, during a time when India had just three universities, the film chronicles a historic legal battle. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that's now come to light in Maharaj -- more than 160 years later."

Highlighting the life of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who championed women's rights and social change, the film reflects his journey from Elphinstone College in Mumbai, mentored by Dadabhai Naoroji, advocating for widows' remarriage and societal reform.

