Ground Zero X Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Gets Rave Responses, Netizens Say 'Raw And Deeply Rooted In Truth'

Hyderabad: The recently released film Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar in key roles, is receiving positive reactions from viewers on social media. The historical thriller, which hit theatres today, April 25, is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film has been receiving widespread acclaim for its realistic portrayal of conflict-ridden Kashmir and a gripping tale based on true events.
On the microblogging site X, a user wrote, "Just watched #GroundZero! Stunning cinematography & a gripping story make this a must-see!"
Another wrote, "Ground Zero isn't much of an extraordinary story but it's a reality on the face about Kashmir! Must say, Excel Entertainment has produced something incredibly timely and relevant. It’s the kind of film that makes you stop and think!"
A fan tweeted, "Ground Zero really struck a chord with me. It’s not just a well-made film, it’s important and deeply relevant to the times we live in! It's a film that showcases the reality of Kashmir something we as an audience would never know!"
Another tweeted, "I have never seen such a realistic situations of Kashmir on the screen before! Ground Zero is one film that speaks aloud the reality! This is what makes it a must watch for everyone! @emraanhashmi is terrific in his role. #GroundZero."
A tweet read, "Just watched, #GroundZero and must say it is the most relevant reality of Kashmir! It's absolutely raw and deeply rooted in truth! This film showcases a true story of BSF's finest operations carried out in past 50 years! I think every Indian needs to watch this!"
Set in the volatile backdrop of Srinagar in 2001, Ground Zero follows the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, portrayed by Hashmi, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra for his exceptional courage. The film has had an impact on the viewers as it's released amid the tense atmosphere following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which has further fueled discussions around its real-life relevance. The movie also stars Zoya Hussain, Aeklavya Tomer, Lalit Prabhakar, and Mukesh Tiwari.
