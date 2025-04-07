Ground Zero Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Leads Powerful Anti-Terror Mission In Kashmir-Based War Film

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated trailer of Ground Zero, featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role has been revealed providing fans with a thrilling insight into one of India's most important counter-terrorism drives. Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as Excel Entertainment, and is based on true events. The film is set for release in theaters on April 25, 2025.

Ground Zero's trailer begins with a foreboding warning by a terrorist outfit and then transitions into the aftermath of a ruthless attack, killing 70 Indian soldiers. Emraan plays BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the true hero who commanded an operation against the mastermind of the devastating attack, Ghazi Baba. The operation is set post the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, later referred to as the best BSF mission since their founding 50 years ago.

Hashmi, known for incredible versatility, now transforms into an officer established in the crossfire of duty, politics, and emotions. In one compelling scene, his character states, "Sirf Kashmir ki zameen humaari hai ya yahan ke log bhi?" (Is it just the land of Kashmir that is ours or are the people of Kashmir also ours?). The trailer showcases explosive action, raw emotions, and patriotic undertones while also illuminating the complex socio-political history of Kashmir.

The film also features Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain playing significant roles. The first poster shared earlier by Hashmi, the poster shows him holding an assault rifle in a city that is burning in the background, representing the chaos and the resolve of the story. "The untold story of a mission that changed Kashmir forever," says the caption, while the tagline says: "Ab Prahaar Hoga" (Now, the strike will happen). Ground Zero will be more than just another action film as it honours the unsung heroes of India's armed forces.

