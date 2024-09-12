ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Tops Tamil Film Charts Despite Single Digit Collection on Day 7

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest action-packed film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has made a strong impact at the box office despite experiencing a recent decline in collections. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film opened with an impressive Rs 44 crore on its first day, marking the biggest debut for a Tamil film this year. With its record streak, the film set the record for the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, given its week 1 collection of Rs over Rs 170 crore.

Following a massive opening on September 5, GOAT's revenue began to dip sharply, with Day 5 collections dropping by 56.6 percent to Rs 14.75 crore, and Day 6 seeing a further drop to Rs 11 crore. As of Day 7, the film's total earnings stand at Rs 170.75 crore in India, positioning it as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Despite the downward trend, GOAT has managed to surpass the total collections of several high-profile Tamil films from the past year. On a global scale, GOAT has grossed over Rs 325 crore, eclipsing the worldwide earnings of his previous hits such as Bigil and Master. However, it is still trailing behind Vijay's previous blockbuster, Leo, which achieved a staggering Rs 605 crore globally.

The film's performance in non-Tamil markets has been lackluster, impacting its overall box office potential. However, GOAT's success within Tamil cinema is notable, and it remains a significant player in the industry, especially with a promising second week ahead. As the film continues its run, industry experts are hopeful GOAT will maintain a respectable total, eyeing Rs 200 crore net in the domestic market by the end of the second weekend.