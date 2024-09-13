GOAT Box Office Day 8: Despite Massive Opening, Thalapathy Vijay Film Trails behind Leo and Varisu

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT opened strong with Rs 44 crore on its first Thursday but has seen a steady decrease in earnings. By Day 8, GOAT has accumulated a total of Rs 177.75 crore. The day 8 performance of the actioner is significantly lower than the collections of Leo and Varisu, Vijay's previous films.

After a strong start at the box office with Rs 44 crore in India, GOAT witnessed a massive decline in the following days. On Thursday, the film's earnings dipped to Rs 6.50 crore, the lowest so far. On day 8, Leo made Rs 8.9 crore, while Varisu minted Rs 8.8 crore.

On its opening day, Leo earned Rs 64.8 crore and maintained robust earnings throughout its first week, bringing its week 1 total to Rs 264.25 crore. The film's strong performance continued, culminating in a substantial lifetime collection that set it apart as one of Vijay's most successful films. In contrast, Varisu released earlier this year and made Rs 44 crore on its opening day. By the end of its run, Varisu grossed Rs 208 crore, a notable achievement despite facing stiff competition from Ajith's Thunivu.

The drop in GOAT's collections compared to Leo and Varisu highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining box office momentum. While GOAT has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, its performance has not reached the levels of Vijay's previous successes. However, there is still scope for Vijay's GOAT to surpass Varisu in the coming days.

GOAT's downward spiral trend is partly due to the film's early drop in collections and the general trend of Tamil films having a stronger opening and then fading away. GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu, features Vijay in a dual role.