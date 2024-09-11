GOAT Box Office Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay Film Registers Further Decline despite Strong Opening

Hyderabad: The action film Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a prominent role has experienced a notable decline in box office collections, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. The film, produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has amassed Rs 162.25 crore in India as of Tuesday, with a significant drop in earnings on the sixth day.

The film debuted strongly with a Rs 44 crore opening on its first Thursday, which included Rs 39.15 crore from Tamil, Rs 1.85 crore from Hindi, and Rs 3 crore from Telugu. However, the momentum slowed considerably on subsequent days. By the first Friday, collections had decreased to Rs 25.5 crore, showing a sharp drop of 42.05 percent.

This downward trend continued into Monday, where earnings declined by 56.62 percent to Rs 14.75 crore. The latest estimates for Tuesday indicate a further decline to Rs 10.50 crore. However, the global collection hit Rs 300 crore as of Monday.

Director Venkat Prabhu attributed the film's lukewarm performance in non-Tamil regions to its specific cultural references, including a climax set during a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match, which may have not resonated with viewers outside Tamil Nadu. Despite the strong initial reception, the film's niche appeal appears to have limited its appeal.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT boasts a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, and others. The film is described as a period science fiction movie with Vijay portraying a field agent in a dual role. It hit the theatres on September 5, 2024 amid much fanfare.