ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 17: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Registers over 65 Pc Hike; Races Towards Rs 250 Cr Mark

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 47 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time is on track to exceed Rs 250 crore at the box office following a solid collection on its 17th day. The film's strong audience reception and impressive Tamil occupancy suggest it will maintain momentum this weekend, solidifying its status as a box office hit.

GOAT box office day 17
GOAT box office day 17 (Film Poster/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest blockbuster, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is on the brink of a massive achievement as its total box office collection is set to cross the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in the coming days. After an impressive start, earning Rs 234.35 crore net in its first 16 days, the film saw a slight dip in collections during the week. However, with early estimates hinting at a collection of Rs 4 crore, witnessing 66.67 percent growth on its 17th day, the film is expected to gain momentum this weekend.

Despite the fluctuations in daily earnings, which have dropped significantly from its peak, GOAT remains a crowd favourite, resonating well with audiences across India. The film features Vijay in dual roles as a retired spy agent entangled in a high-stakes mission that revisits his past. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action thriller has captivated viewers with its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, including cameos from renowned personalities like MS Dhoni and Trisha.

As of now, the film's Tamil occupancy stands at an encouraging 39.15 percent, while its Hindi counterpart recorded 16.89 percent on Saturday. This indicates that fans are still eager to witness the unfolding drama on the big screen. With the weekend promising higher footfalls, industry experts predict that GOAT will comfortably surpass the Rs 250 crore threshold in its third week, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Read More

  1. Thalapathy 69: Vijay Is 'The Torch Bearer Of Democracy' In Final Film; Sets Stage For October 2025 Release
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer, Thalapthy Vijay Secures Second Spot, Kareena Kapoor Highest-Paying Leading Lady
  3. GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest blockbuster, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is on the brink of a massive achievement as its total box office collection is set to cross the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in the coming days. After an impressive start, earning Rs 234.35 crore net in its first 16 days, the film saw a slight dip in collections during the week. However, with early estimates hinting at a collection of Rs 4 crore, witnessing 66.67 percent growth on its 17th day, the film is expected to gain momentum this weekend.

Despite the fluctuations in daily earnings, which have dropped significantly from its peak, GOAT remains a crowd favourite, resonating well with audiences across India. The film features Vijay in dual roles as a retired spy agent entangled in a high-stakes mission that revisits his past. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action thriller has captivated viewers with its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, including cameos from renowned personalities like MS Dhoni and Trisha.

As of now, the film's Tamil occupancy stands at an encouraging 39.15 percent, while its Hindi counterpart recorded 16.89 percent on Saturday. This indicates that fans are still eager to witness the unfolding drama on the big screen. With the weekend promising higher footfalls, industry experts predict that GOAT will comfortably surpass the Rs 250 crore threshold in its third week, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Read More

  1. Thalapathy 69: Vijay Is 'The Torch Bearer Of Democracy' In Final Film; Sets Stage For October 2025 Release
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer, Thalapthy Vijay Secures Second Spot, Kareena Kapoor Highest-Paying Leading Lady
  3. GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform
Last Updated : 47 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GREATEST OF ALL TIMEGOAT BOX OFFICE DAY 17THALAPATHY VIJAY FILMKOLLYWOOD NEWSTHALAPATHY VIJAY GOAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.