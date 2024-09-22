GOAT Box Office Collection Day 17: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Registers over 65 Pc Hike; Races Towards Rs 250 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest blockbuster, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is on the brink of a massive achievement as its total box office collection is set to cross the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in the coming days. After an impressive start, earning Rs 234.35 crore net in its first 16 days, the film saw a slight dip in collections during the week. However, with early estimates hinting at a collection of Rs 4 crore, witnessing 66.67 percent growth on its 17th day, the film is expected to gain momentum this weekend.

Despite the fluctuations in daily earnings, which have dropped significantly from its peak, GOAT remains a crowd favourite, resonating well with audiences across India. The film features Vijay in dual roles as a retired spy agent entangled in a high-stakes mission that revisits his past. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action thriller has captivated viewers with its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, including cameos from renowned personalities like MS Dhoni and Trisha.

As of now, the film's Tamil occupancy stands at an encouraging 39.15 percent, while its Hindi counterpart recorded 16.89 percent on Saturday. This indicates that fans are still eager to witness the unfolding drama on the big screen. With the weekend promising higher footfalls, industry experts predict that GOAT will comfortably surpass the Rs 250 crore threshold in its third week, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing films of the year.