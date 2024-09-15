GOAT BO Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay Film Registers over 90 Pc Surge in Collection, Pushing Towards Rs 200 Cr

Hyderabad: The period sci-fi film GOAT (Greatest of All Time), directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Thalapathy Vijay, experienced a significant boost in box office numbers on its 10th day. After a brief dip in collections, the film saw a remarkable recovery as the weekend began. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT earned Rs 13 crore nett across all languages in India on September 14, marking a 92.59 percent increase from the previous day's earnings. This surge pushed the film's total collection to Rs 197.75 crore.

In its first week, GOAT accumulated Rs 178 crore, with a substantial portion coming from Tamil screenings (Rs 156.4 crore), while the Hindi and Telugu versions contributed Rs 11.3 crore and Rs 10.3 crore, respectively. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film had a strong weekend performance, with a notable Rs 6.75 crore collection on Day 9 and an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 56.74 percent on Saturday. With its latest figures, GOAT is on the verge of breaching the Rs 200 crore mark and has already crossed Rs 300 crore in worldwide collections.

Produced on a grand scale, GOAT features a stellar cast including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, and more. The film showcases Vijay in a dual role as both a father and son, portraying a field agent involved in numerous high-stakes operations. The movie also features a captivating score by Yuvan Shankar Raja and striking cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni.