Grammys 2025: Kanye West, Bianca Censori Escorted by Security for Uninvited Appearance?

Hyderabad: Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori invited another controversy in their lives. The couple created a stir on the 2025 Grammys red carpet making an unexpected appearance. Security reportedly escorted the two out of the prestigious event after they showed up uninvited. To add to it, Bianca made a bold fashion statement by turning up almost naked.

As per a Hollywood tabloid, Kanye was nominated for two Grammy Awards and was accompanied by his wife and five other people at the awards gala. Despite his nomination in two categories, including a nomination for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on Carnival, the controversial rapper was asked to leave. He along with his wife had to be removed following their short-lived uninvited stint.

West had come in his go-to attire an all-black look, comprising a solid black t-shirt paired with jeans and sneakers. He completed his looks with dark sunglasses. However, it was Bianca who caught the attention with her bold dress.