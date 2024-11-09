Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyonce Leads With 11 Nods; Indian Artists Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar Also Nominated

Hyderabad: The 2025 Grammy nominations bring a career milestone for Beyonce, who tops the list with 11 nominations for her Cowboy Carter album and its standout singles, surpassing her previous record of 10 nominations in 2009. With nods across major categories, she leads the pack in this year's Grammy race. Alongside Beyonce, four other powerhouse female artists - Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter, have been nominated in the top three general categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Notably, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are also nominated for Best New Artist, putting them in contention for all four of the Grammy's major categories. If either of them wins in all four, they will replicate Billie Eilish's groundbreaking sweep in 2020.

In addition to Beyonce's 11 nominations, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX have each garnered seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter secured six each. These nominations highlight an exceptionally strong showing from female artists and genre-diverse talents, showcasing the continued evolution and representation of diverse voices at the Grammy Awards.

Indian musician Ricky Kej has also added to the country's representation, earning his fourth Grammy nomination. His album, Break Of Dawn, is in the running for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album, a category where Kej previously triumphed. In a statement, Kej shared, "I am honoured to have Break Of Dawn recognised by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal, reflecting my belief in music as a transformative force for the health and well-being of the planet and our people."

The Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category also includes albums by Indian-origin artists Anoushka Shankar, Radhika Vekaria, and Chandrika Tandon. Shankar's album, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, Vekaria's Warriors Of Light, and Tandon's Triveni, a collaboration with flautist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto, showcase Indian musical heritage on a global stage.

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, promising a star-studded night celebrating the best of global music.