Govinda's Revolver Accident: Photo Of Blood-Stained Bullet Removed From Actor's Leg Circulates Online

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Govinda is currently recovering after an accident involving his personal revolver that left him with a gunshot wound in the leg. After his recent accident, a photograph of the alleged bullet surfaced on social media, rapidly going viral. It is unclear who leaked the image, but the posts have stirred significant interest and concern among Govinda's fanbase.

The accident occurred early Tuesday morning when the 60-year-old actor was preparing to leave for Kolkata for a scheduled performance. As per initial reports, Govinda was attempting to store his personal revolver in a cupboard when it slipped from his grasp. The firearm accidentally discharged, and a round struck his leg. Govinda was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Dr Ramesh Agarwal and his team performed emergency surgery to remove the bullet.

"The bullet was stuck, but we managed to extract it without any major complications," Dr Agarwal told a newswire. Govinda, who arrived at the hospital bleeding heavily, received 8-10 stitches and was stabilised after spending time in the ICU. His condition has since improved, and he was later transferred to a recovery room.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, described the incident as an accident, while his brother, Kirti Kumar, stated, "It was a strange accident, but we're relieved that he received timely medical attention." Govinda, in an audio message to his fans, expressed gratitude for their prayers, adding, "With the blessings of my fans and God, I am doing better now."

Mumbai Police have since seized Govinda's revolver and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. A panchnama has been conducted at the actor's residence, and crime branch officials have visited him in the hospital as part of their ongoing inquiry.