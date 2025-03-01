'Agar Koyi Hume Alag Kar De': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Ends Divorce Rumours With Bold Statement - Watch

Hyderabad: For the past few days, rumours of a possible divorce between Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been making waves on the internet. While Govinda himself addressed the speculation and dismissed the claims, his lawyer and manager also spoke out in an attempt to clear the air. Now, a video of Sunita Ahuja has surfaced, where she personally denies the divorce rumours and explains why she and Govinda have been living in separate apartments.

In the viral video, Sunita Ahuja, with a tilak on her forehead, is seen addressing the media and confidently clarifying the situation. Explaining the reason behind their separate living arrangements, she stated, "Alag alag rehte matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawan ho rahi thi, to saare kaaryakarta ghar pe aate the, toh ab jawan beti hai hum hain, hum shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, to isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha (When Govinda joined politics, many party workers would visit our home frequently. At the same time, our daughter was growing up, and we wanted our personal space. We usually roam around the house in shorts, and having constant visitors was inconvenient. So, we decided to take an office space right in front of our home)."

Sunita also responded to the ongoing divorce speculation with a strong statement, saying, "Humko, mereko aur Govinda ko iss duniya mein agar koyi alag kar de kisi ka mai ka laal toh samne aa jaye (If there's anyone in this world who can separate me and Govinda, they should come forward. No one can do that)."

Earlier, Sunita's manager, Sadia Solkar, had already refuted the rumours, stating that there was no truth to them. Govinda, too, had addressed the matter, explaining that discussions surrounding him were purely related to business and his plans to launch new film projects.

However, the couple's family friend and lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed in an interview with a newswire that Govinda and Sunita had indeed filed for divorce around six months ago. According to him, the couple later resolved their differences and are now back together. He also criticised social media for misinterpreting Sunita's statements and spreading false information.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married together for 37 years and have two children - Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja. With the online chatter still abuzz, Sunita's latest statement suggests that their marriage has remained intact, and they have grown through every up and down together.