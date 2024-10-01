ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda Hospitalised After Accidental Shooting Incident

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver.

Govinda (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official.

More details awaited.

TAGGED:

