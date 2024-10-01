Mumbai: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official.
More details awaited.
Govinda Hospitalised After Accidental Shooting Incident
Govinda (Photo: ANI)
