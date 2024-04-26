Govinda Graces Arti Singh's Wedding Despite Feud with Krushna Abhishek

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Govinda Graces Arti Singh's Wedding Despite Feud with Krushna Abhishek

Govinda puts differences with his nephew Krushna Abhishek aside as he attends wedding of latter's sister in Mumbai. Govinda's presence at Arti's wedding hints that all is well between him and Krushna after over 8 years of discord between them.

Hyderabad: Actor Govinda set aside past differences for an evening, attending the wedding of his nephew Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti Singh, to businessman Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai. Despite their strained relationship, Govinda appeared happy to be present at his niece's wedding ceremony at Iskcon temple in Mumbai in the presence of family, close friends and several celebrities from television industry.

Fans were surprised to see Govinda at the wedding, considering the long-standing feud between him and Krushna. Dressed in a stylish black bandhgala, Govinda greeted the paparazzi before entering the venue. Reflecting on the event, he said, "I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes."

Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah, expressed joy at Govinda's attendance. Kashmera shared, "I'm very happy he attended the wedding and blessed our two children." Krushna added, "I was so happy to see him. We have an emotional connection."

For those unfamiliar with the feud, it reportedly began in 2016 when Govinda opted to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Krushna's Comedy Nights Live. The rift deepened when Krushna made a comment referring to Govinda as his uncle on his show. Despite attempts to clarify, tensions remained.

An incident in 2018 further intensified the rift when, after appearing on Krushna's show The Drama Company, Govinda's wife, Sunita, accused Krushna's wife, Kashmera, of posting derogatory remarks about them on social media. Sunita expressed her frustration, highlighting the family's hurt over the incident.

